ELLENDALE, Del. - The Ellendale Town Council will be meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to discuss a potential memorial bench or tree for fallen firefighter, Thomas Berry III.
Berry was a fourth generation firefighter with the Georgetown Fire Company and the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Sussex County EMS. He lost his life at the age of 23 while responding to a car accident on Aug. 13.
Following his death, all Delaware flags were lowered to half-staff until he was laid to rest on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Co. was often referred to as the place the fallen hero grew up. Alongside him was his best friend of 22 years, Steven Hughes, Jr.
"The saying brother from another mother has never been more true in our case," said Hughes.
Berry lived across the street from Hughes and says they hung out together almost every day whether it be at a cookout or just spending time together watching tv.
It almost seems as though their friendship was predestined, as both of their parents knew each other for years.
Hughes is also a fourth generation firefighter. He joined after Berry, who became involved in the fire service at the age of 15 years old.
Hughes reminisced on the memories the two shared growing up. "As kids, we grew up playing firefighter in the backyard with the garden hose."
According to Hughes, Berry genuinely enjoyed helping and caring for others and being a mentor. He says he was selfless all the way up to his final moments.
"Thomas always took it upon himself to make sure that any knowledge that he had, he would spread it. Even teaching me a lot, being in the service before me," Hughes shared.
"The fire service is a brotherhood, so Thomas reached a lot of people," said Hughes. "Not knowing it and touched their hearts just as much as he did mine, especially the junior members."
Berry's impact and absence are still felt today, just two days shy of the one month mark of his passing.
"Knowing that I had just lost my best friend, my brother. It hurt a lot," Hughes shared as he fought back tears.
Hughes learned about the proposed memorial site Wednesday afternoon, and says a bench is a great idea.
"Just being able to just sit there. It's a piece that represents him and not being able to sit next to him here physically, but you still have something."
"Being able to have something close to home that we can share in the grieving process moving forward as an icon or symbolism to him. I think a bench would do a lot of service," he continued.
The duo spent lots of time together, often watching Ladder 49 at the station. A movie they've watched since they were kids.
Hughes shared some of his fondest memories with CoastTV.
One of those memories being that he and Berry would ride around Sussex County waiting for a call to come in so they can get to the scene and help whoever was in need.
Hughes was asked what he thinks Thomas Berry III would feel about a memorial site in his honor.
"So that little smile that he has or that little smirk that he would always give, that plus a very red face, he'd be very shy."
"But I know it would touch his heart."
Ellendale Mayor Tom Panas shared with CoastTV that the discussion at Wednesday night's meeting will include the type of bench, the location and getting overall approval to move forward with the memorial site.
As for Hughes, this grave loss has taught him a lot and he shared a message for everyone moving forward.
"Make sure that you always tell your loved ones how much you care because you never know when will be the last moment you're going to see them."
He continued, "I was always and still always will be a big advocate as far as PTSD, it extends way further than the Military."
Here is his last piece of advice.
"People deal with grief and other things involving stress and trauma in many different ways. Somebody may tell you they're okay and they're really not. So definitely look out for others and look out for yourself."