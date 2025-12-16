Milford growth drives plan for new Carlisle Fire Company substation

Rapid growth in the city of Milford has created a need for faster emergency response, and the Carlisle Fire Company hopes to address that by creating a substation on land it purchased on Cedar Beach Road.

MILFORD, Del. - Rapid growth in the city of Milford has created a need for faster emergency response, and the Carlisle Fire Company hopes to address that by creating a substation on land it purchased on Cedar Beach Road.

City officials say the additional site will make fire protection more accessible as development continues on the southeast side.

“There’s a lot to cover out there. The fire company serves the city of Milford and the surrounding areas, so they’re responsible for quite a bit,” said Mayor Todd Culotta.

Adam Clark, who lives outside of city limits, agreed with the need for faster response times.

“Cutting the response time to five minutes can save your house. I’d rather make repairs than build a whole new home. If someone’s trapped, those minutes matter,” Clark said.

The fire company says the substation would be much smaller than its current location on Front Street and would only be suited for about 15 people.

A public hearing for a conditional use ordinance will be held at the Milford Planning Commission on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you