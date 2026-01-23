MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro has declared a snow emergency starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, in advance of a winter storm expected to bring snow, ice and hazardous travel conditions to the area.

As part of the declaration, no parking is allowed on designated snow emergency routes beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cars parked along these routes are subject to towing to ensure plows and emergency vehicles can move safely.

The following streets are included in Millsboro’s snow emergency routes:

  • Ashville Drive

  • Belmont Boulevard

  • Bladen Drive

  • Bridgewater Road

  • Brunswick Lane

  • Charlotte Boulevard

  • Enfield Drive

  • Gaston Drive

  • Main Street (northbound)

  • Overman Way

  • Plantation Lakes Boulevard

  • Plantation Lakes Boulevard E (northbound)

  • Plantation Lakes Boulevard W (southbound)

  • Washington Street (southbound)

  • Whitaker Way

The snow emergency map shows routes primarily in the Plantation Lakes area and along major streets including Main Street and Washington Street in downtown Millsboro.

Town officials ask people to move cars to alternate locations to avoid tickets or towing and to help with snow removal.

Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

