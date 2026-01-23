MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro has declared a snow emergency starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, in advance of a winter storm expected to bring snow, ice and hazardous travel conditions to the area.
As part of the declaration, no parking is allowed on designated snow emergency routes beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cars parked along these routes are subject to towing to ensure plows and emergency vehicles can move safely.
The following streets are included in Millsboro’s snow emergency routes:
Ashville Drive
Belmont Boulevard
Bladen Drive
Bridgewater Road
Brunswick Lane
Charlotte Boulevard
Enfield Drive
Gaston Drive
Main Street (northbound)
Overman Way
Plantation Lakes Boulevard
Plantation Lakes Boulevard E (northbound)
Plantation Lakes Boulevard W (southbound)
Washington Street (southbound)
Whitaker Way
The snow emergency map shows routes primarily in the Plantation Lakes area and along major streets including Main Street and Washington Street in downtown Millsboro.
Town officials ask people to move cars to alternate locations to avoid tickets or towing and to help with snow removal.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.