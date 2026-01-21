MILTON, Del .- The decades-old southern pecan tree at the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street in Milton was removed to make way for a new Royal Farms, but efforts are underway to preserve the tree in a unique way.
The tree was cut into lumber and is being dried so the wood can be repurposed. Workers also sliced sections of the trunk to display the tree’s rings, which will highlight significant moments in Milton’s history as well as major events in U.S. history.
A Milton local, Andy Gogates is coordinating the effort to transform the tree into furniture and a public display for the town.
Gogates said the process will allow the cherished tree to live on. After drying, the wood will be converted into memorabilia.
The removal of the tree sparked passionate community pushback, with dozens of people protesting in November to save what many believed was a more than 100-year-old natural landmark.