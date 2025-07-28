LEWES, Del. - Nassau Commons Boulevard west of Five Points near Lewes has reopened to traffic after a months-long closure.
The roadway gives access to Redner’s Fresh Market, several nearby businesses and is used by drivers traveling between Route 1 and Route 9. Nassau Commons reopened to drivers on July 28.
CR McLeod, with the Delaware Department of Transportation, said the developer did not built the road to meet state standards. As a result, DelDOT will not inspect or maintain Nassau Commons Boulevard. McLeod said only Route 9 improvements related to the project will be inspected.
McLeod said DelDOT still plans to signalize the intersection to improve safety and traffic flow, but there is currently no timeline for when that work will take place. As of July 28, work on the traffic signal had not started.