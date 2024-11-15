Ocean City community unites to fundraise for injured Stephen Decatur student

OCEAN CITY, Del. - The Ocean City community came together on Thursday, Nov. 14, to support Tyler Walsh, a Stephen Decatur High School student who lost his leg in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident over the summer.
Walsh’s close friends, known as the "Gators," have been by his side throughout the difficult months following the accident. Walsh recently lost his mother to cancer, adding to the challenges he and his family have been facing.
The “Stronger in Orange” fundraiser, organized by friends and family, aims to help the Walsh family cover the costs of making their home accessible and safe for Tyler. All proceeds will go towards essential renovations, such as installing wheelchair ramps, widening doorways, and making other modifications to ensure the home is comfortable for Tyler as he begins this new chapter.
The event hopes to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with mobility impairments and their families.