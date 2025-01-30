OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City fishing community is grieving the loss of Steve Johnson, the captain and owner of the 'Ctrl-Alt-Del' fishing boat. Johnson was among those killed when an Army helicopter and American Airlines flight collided midair Wednesday night.
One of his close friends, Shane Noll, says he was a true outdoorsman.
"His trophy room at his house you know speaks volumes from traveling the world from fishing to hunting and I think that was his true passion. He lived every experience he could to the fullest and took full advantage of it."
Both the White Marlin Open and OC Shore Magazine shared messages of condolence following Johnson’s passing.
"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Steve Johnson, owner of the boat Ctrl-Alt-Del, who was among those who lost their lives in the accident," White Marlin Open officials said in a statement. "Our prayers are with everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy."
OC Shore Magazine also expressed sympathy, writing, "Our hearts are with the OCMD fishing community. Steve Johnson, Captain and Owner of the Ctrl-Alt-Del, was among the victims who tragically passed away last night."
Johnson was a well-known figure in Ocean City's fishing world, participating in tournaments, including the prestigious White Marlin Open.
He is one of the 67 people killed in the crash, including two young Delaware figure skaters and their coach.