OCEAN PINES, Md. - PETA is awarding the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department a Compassionate Fire Department Award in recognition of their quick actions and determination in rescuing a dog stranded on ice.
On Feb. 3., two firefighters used kayaks to reach a dog, who was about 300 yards from shore near White Sail Circle.
"This dog was in a terrifying and deadly predicament on an icy river, but is now safe and warm at home with their family, thanks to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department," said PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk.
According to PETA, animals are especially vulnerable in cold weather and winter storms, which lead to multiple deaths, injuries, and near-miss rescues each year.
Anyone who spots an animal in distress should contact their local animal control agency, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or 911 and stay with the animal until help arrives.