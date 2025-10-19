GEORGETOWN, Del. — For the second time this weekend, a driver crashed into the circle in downtown Georgetown—this time ending in a DUI arrest and brief chase.
Georgetown Police say 35-year-old Santos Niz-Chilel, a man from Georgetown, was arrested early Sunday morning, Oct. 19, after crashing a car near North Bedford Street and the circle. Officers responded to the area just after 1 a.m. and say they saw Niz-Chilel running away from the scene. Officers quickly caught up to Niz-Chilel and arrested him.
According to a preliminary investigation, Niz-Chilel had been driving south on North Bedford Street when he drove straight into the circle. The crash damaged a street sign and nearby flower beds. Police say the extent and cost of repairs are still being evaluated.
Niz-Chilel faces multiple charges, including:
Driving Under the Influence
Resisting Arrest
Criminal Mischief
Failure to Provide Information
Leaving the Scene of a Crash
He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.
Second crash within the weekend
This is the second time since Friday that a driver has crashed into the circle. On Friday night, 28-year-old Dwayne Boney of Smyrna was arrested after a high-speed chase ended with his car slamming into the circle's interior.
Boney also faces DUI and multiple traffic charges.
History of crashes sparks committee, memorial movement
It's crashes like these that in part sparked a committee in Georgetown dedicated to improving safety in the circle. Among the topics the group has considered is where to put memorials to fallen police officers after both were destroyed in separate car crashes.
As of September 2025, the plan was to move the memorials near two raised flower beds at North Bedford and South Bedford streets, still on the circle but more protected.
Both weekend crashes are under investigation. Georgetown Police are asking anyone with information to call 302-856-6613.