REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has withdrawn its opposition to the Belhaven Hotel appeal concerning conditions related to loading berths, railings and an antenna.
The decision follows new legislation passed by city commissioners on March 11, which clarifies that the Planning Commission cannot interpret the zoning code in a way that contradicts a final decision by the city's Board of Adjustment. Since the Board of Adjustment issued a final decision on the Belhaven application on Nov. 25, 2024, the Planning Commission will now adhere to the new ordinance when reviewing the project.
"This intervening change in law precludes further Planning Commission actions in contravention to the Board of Adjustment decision," a commissioner read. "For that reason the current appeal has been rendered moot."
Background on the Belhaven Hotel Project
The Belhaven Hotel proposal has been a topic of significant debate in Rehoboth Beach. The four-story hotel, planned for the Boardwalk where Candy Kitchen currently stands, has faced scrutiny over concerns such as height restrictions, lot coverage, and offsite parking.
The Planning Commission previously recommended that the applicant provide clarifications on the site plan to address these concerns. The project envisions a mixed-use structure featuring retail on the ground floor, an underground parking garage, and hotel accommodations above.
The Board of Adjustment's Nov. 25 decision approved the project with specific conditions, which led to discussions about whether the Planning Commission should challenge those terms.
However, with the new ordinance in place, the commission has now stepped back from the legal dispute, clearing the way for city commissioners to take over the next phase of the application review.