SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The Sussex County public safety community is honoring the memory of Thomas W. Berry III, who lost his life one year ago while helping at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown.
Berry, 23, served as a Logistics Technician for Sussex County EMS and volunteered with both the Georgetown and Ellendale Volunteer Fire Departments.
On Aug. 13, 2024, Delaware State Police said Berry stopped to assist after a Chevrolet Malibu sideswiped a Toyota Camry on Route 9, just west of Gravel Hill Road. The Malibu then veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
While Berry was helping the Malibu driver, the utility pole snapped, bringing down live electrical wires. Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries from the wires and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The following day, a procession of fire trucks drove around the Georgetown circle as members of the community paid their respects.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Sussex County Department of Public Safety said a memorial honoring Berry will be dedicated in front of its Georgetown complex