ODESSA, Del. — State Rep. Kevin Hensley announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection to Delaware’s House of Representatives at the end of his current term, citing recent health challenges.
Hensley, a Republican representing Delaware’s 9th District since 2014, said he will complete the remainder of his term, which ends in November 2026.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the 9th District. I am deeply grateful for the trust they have placed in me over the years,” Hensley said in a statement.
The 9th District includes Odessa, Townsend and Port Penn.
Five House Republicans stepping down
Hensley’s announcement comes as several Republican lawmakers in the Delaware House have also announced they will not seek reelection. Rep. Ron Gray of Selbyville, Rep. Rich Collins of Millsboro, Rep. Charles Postles of Milford and Rep. Jeff Hilovsky of Long Neck have all announced plans to step away from the legislature.
Republicans currently hold 14 seats in the Delaware House, compared to Democrats’ 27 seats. If Democrats maintain their current seats and flip one Republican-held district, Democrats would gain a supermajority in the House, matching the existing Democratic supermajority in the Senate. A House supermajority would allow Democrats to amend Delaware’s constitution without Republican support.
Delaware’s primary election is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Over his 12 years in office, Hensley helped secure millions of dollars in state funding for school safety and security improvements throughout Delaware. As the father of a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities, he also championed legislation supporting Delaware’s disability services community, including the Michael McNesby Full-Funding for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities Act.
Hensley is an upstate lawmaker, but made headlines down south after a 2024 drunken driving crash in Milford at the Route One Valero. In April 2025, Hensley pleaded guilty to Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Assault in the Third Degree. Delaware State Police said Hensley pulled out of the gas station parking lot and struck a Ford Fusion, causing the car to flip.
Outside the legislature, Hensley works as an associate broker with RE/MAX Eagle and is a founding member of MOT Charter School. He previously served on the Appoquinimink School Board.
Hensley serves on several House committees, including Education, Health & Human Development, Housing and Veterans Affairs. He also serves as the House Minority Caucus representative on the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council.