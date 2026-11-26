This article has been updated to include the closure of Route 1 in both directions.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Route 1 is now closed in both directions between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach due to flooding, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Northbound Route 1 initially closed at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Fred Hudson Road. DelDOT later announced that southbound Route 1 was also closed due to flooding.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes until further notice.
The closures come as a nor'easter brings heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Delmarva.
DelDOT has not announced when either direction of Route 1 will reopen.
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