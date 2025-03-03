FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Kelvin Wescott of Seaford on attempted murder and related charges following a shooting that took place last month in Frankford.
On Feb. 2 at approximately 1 p.m., troopers responded to the 28000 block of Gum Tree Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a 41-year-old man had been shot and was taken to the Frankford Fire Company. The victim was later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators determined that the victim and a man were arguing at a residence when the man shot the victim and ran away. Through investigative efforts, detectives identified Wescott as the shooter. He was located in Millsboro on Feb. 28 and taken into custody without incident. During a search, detectives found approximately .060 grams of heroin in his possession.
Wescott was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,061,400 cash bond.