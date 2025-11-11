WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D Delaware) has introduced a resolution to honor and recognize the service and sacrifices of Black veterans throughout American history. The measure, S.Con.Res.23, calls on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to continue addressing health and benefit disparities faced by minority veterans. The companion resolution was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D) of Ohio’s 3rd District.
“Generations of Black veterans have served in our Armed Forces with honor and distinction but came home to a nation that did not grant them the same rights as their peers,” Blunt Rochester said. “As some seek to erase our history, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and I are standing united to honor America’s Black veterans and recommit to supporting them when they return home.
In 2023, while serving in the U.S. House, Blunt Rochester led an effort urging President Joe Biden to formally recognize Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, which was first observed nationally on March 28, 2024.