ROXANA, Del. -For the 19 consecutive time, the Lower Sussex Little League complex will host the Senior League Softball World Series. Four games are scheduled for the first day on Monday, July 29. Roxana secured the event in 2003 and it has been played there ever since. The World Series was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Six teams from the United States will compete throughout the week in one bracket. The other will consist of four international teams. The rosters consist of girls in the 13 to 16 age range.
As is the case in most Little League events, the region hosting the World Series is guaranteed a team participating in the tournament. This year, the Lower Sussex Senior League team earned that right. They are one of two Delaware teams playing this week. The other is MOT (Middletown, Odessa, Townsend) winner of the East Region. In 2017, Georgetown defeated the Philippines squad 4-0 in the championship game behind a dominating performance by Sussex Tech product Taylor Wroten. Pitching for Georgetown, Wroten retired the last 13 batters she faced in the seven inning game.
Previous economic studies claim the World Series has a $2 million impact to the lower Sussex County area. The World Series concludes on Sunday, Aug. 4, with the champions of the United States bracket facing the winner of the international bracket for the 2024 title.