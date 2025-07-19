REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. The Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival has donated $12,000 to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit that builds houses in local communities across 70 countries including the United States of America, according to the organization's website.
In addition to the $12,000 donation, all of the proceeds from the 2025 festival, which occurred on May 3, will go towards Habitat's Healthy Homes program. The Healthy Homes Program aims to provide critical home repairs to low-income homeowners.
Director of Development for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Ricky Pollitt said in a statement from Habitat for Humanity that this donation will benefit Habitat homeowners and residents.
“This donation will have a real, lasting impact on the homeowners and ensure our residents can remain in their homes," Pollitt said.