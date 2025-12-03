MILLSBORO, Del. - Drivers on Route 24 will notice newly installed signs lowering the speed limit from 45-50 mph to 35 mph along a key stretch of the roadway this week.
The change, now in effect, runs from Lewis and Mumford roads to Delaware Avenue. DelDOT approved the reduction after a traffic engineering study and a request from the Millsboro Police Department, who said the previous 45-50 mph zones created safety issues.
Some residents say the lower limit is a welcome change.
"I actually think it’s good," said driver Debbie Jeffries, who lives in the area. "Most people that I drive behind go about 40 anyway. So I think 35 is wonderful. So I think it’s working perfectly."
Others said the shift caught them by surprise and questioned whether it was necessary, pointing out that a recently installed traffic light had already helped slow traffic through the area.
Still, some residents feel the change addresses ongoing safety issues.
"Something that they had to do because there were a lot of accidents, especially coming out of Plantation Lakes," said August Cocuzza, who lives in the area. "And with all the new building going on, you need to have a low speed limit."
Town officials say the goal of the reduced limit is to curb crashes and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and those who live and work along the corridor.
Downtown Millsboro was also reviewed by the Millsboro Downtown Committee, which noted that the current speed limit is 25 mph. They did not propose a specific new limit, only that it should be lower than 25 mph.
The new signs are now posted and enforceable. Authorities are reminding anyone traveling on Route 24 to pay attention and slow down.