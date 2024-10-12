DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Starboard will host its inaugural OktoBOARDfest on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1-5 p.m., bringing a new Oktoberfest-inspired tradition to Dewey Beach. According to The Starboard, the event was inspired by a trip taken by several staff members and locals to Munich, Germany, last year for Oktoberfest.
The event will feature live music from the polka band Polkadelphia, a beer tasting, German beers and Bavarian pretzels. Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional Bavarian attire, including lederhosen and dirndls. A limited number of Starboard OktoBOARDfest t-shirts will also be available. The Starboard noted that beer tasting proceeds will benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
Additionally, The Starboard shared that attendees will have a chance to win a trip to Oktoberfest in Germany in 2025. The event is intended to follow in the footsteps of other Dewey Beach traditions, such as the annual Running of the Bull.