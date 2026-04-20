DELAWARE / MARYLAND - New 2026 recreational fishing rules for black sea bass and summer flounder in Delaware and Maryland are creating confusion and concern as state and federal regulations do not match ahead of the season.
For black sea bass, Delaware and Maryland rules set the season from May 1 through Dec. 31, with a daily limit of 15 fish per angler and a 12.5-inch minimum size. In federal waters, the season is shorter, running May 15 through Sept. 30, with a five-fish daily limit and a 15-inch minimum size.
The differences also affect charter operators. Charter permit holders must follow stricter federal guidelines even when fishing in state waters.
Summer flounder regulations show a similar split. Maryland said rules allow year-round fishing with a four-fish daily limit and a 16-inch minimum size through May 31, increasing to 17.5 inches starting June 1. Federal waters will be open May 8 through Sept. 30, with a three-fish daily limit and an 18.5-inch minimum size.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the mismatch is due to delays in NOAA’s Recreational Measures Setting Process Framework. Maryland leaders warn the gap could create economic strain for coastal communities that rely on fishing activity during peak months.
In response, Maryland has joined the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Congressman Andy Harris in urging federal leaders to act. Letters were sent to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Eugenio Piñeiro Soler seeking immediate resolution.
Meanwhile, DNREC is moving forward with updated state regulations for black sea bass. The order was signed by Secretary Greg Patterson and sets the 2026 season to begin May 1.
The changes follow a joint review by regional fishery groups that determined black sea bass are not overfished. A new recreational harvest limit of 8.14 million pounds for 2026 and 2027 represents a 30 percent increase from 2025 levels. However, Delaware and other southern region states are capped at a 16.5 percent increase.
DNREC noted most of Delaware’s recreational black sea bass catch happens in federal waters beyond three miles offshore, where rules have typically matched state regulations. DNREC cautions that federal regulations may or may not change to match the state regulations by the time the season opens.