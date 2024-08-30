Stay safe this Labor Day Weekend: What to know before going for an ocean swim

REHBOTH BEACH, Del. - Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times on the coast, and it’s crucial to stay cautious if you plan to take a swim in the ocean. While swimming in the ocean can be relaxing, it can also quickly turn from a fun activity into a tragedy.
Last Labor Day weekend, a man tragically lost his life in Rehoboth Beach after going for a swim, and another person had to be rescued from the water by lifeguards.
Rehoboth Beach lifeguard Josh Walker, says even if you’re a strong swimmer, the ocean is not a pool, and conditions can change in an instant.
“The ocean has very unpredictable currents, one moment, you could be in calm water, and the next, a rip current could form right where you're standing, pulling you out 5,000 yards, and suddenly, you can't stand,” explained walker.
The deadly incident during Memorial Day weekend in 2023 occurred when lifeguards were not on duty. Walker advises swimming near a lifeguard, as they are trained to handle dangerous situations.
Many water emergencies are caused by rip currents, so it’s important to check the water conditions before entering. One key indicator of a rip current is the presence of foam on top of the water. If you find yourself caught in a rip current, lifeguards recommend swimming parallel to the shore to escape the current.