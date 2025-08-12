GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex County has rolled out an updated, parcel-specific property tax calculator to help property owners better understand their upcoming tax bills as the county’s multiyear property reassessment project nears completion.
The tool uses each property’s actual assessed value and tax rates set by the county and local school districts. The calculator even creates a comparison of these taxes from previous years and shows how the reassessment process and/or the tax rates affected an person's 2025 tax bill. It replaces an earlier version that was based only on estimates.
County Finance Director Gina A. Jennings said the goal is to provide transparency and clarity as residents see changes in their tax bills for the 2026 fiscal year.
“There are multiple reasons beyond just the assessment that could change bills, so we wanted to create a calculator that showed the difference between tax bills last year versus this year,” Jennings said. “In the interest of transparency, and to help the public understand what’s changed, we believe the new calculator will be a handy tool in providing a side-by-side comparison of the two different tax years.”
Property tax bills are issued each August and must be paid by Sept. 30. The county says bills for the 2026 fiscal year are being mailed out in the coming days.