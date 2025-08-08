HARRINGTON, Del. – With their iconic mascot, Ferris, brought to life and a new State Fair Museum, the 2025 Delaware State Fair "Kicked Up Some Fun" from July 17–26. According to the Delaware State Fair, a plethora of exciting events including races, fireworks, concerts and sensory-friendly areas were in store for attendees. The fair celebrated its 106th annual celebration with a 6% increase in attendance compared to last year, hosting 322,000 guests.
The fair fired things off opening night with the beloved tradition of Harness Racing. It was a major success that drew cheerful crowds in setting a traffic tone for the week. They ended the first night with fireworks presented by Harrington Raceway Casino.
Throughout the event, there were tons of fun including the Demolition Derby, Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series, a charitable food drive, a number of competitions for people to compete in, the Wade Shows Carnival, Racing Corgis and so much more.
Closing the jam-packed event, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager Carly Callahan stated, “As we close the gates on our 106th year, we’re filled with gratitude and pride... From an epic concert series and expanded inclusivity efforts, to timeless agricultural showcases and a growing sense of community, the 2025 Delaware State Fair proved once again that this event isn’t just a fair, it’s a cherished tradition.”
The Delaware State Fair looks forward to welcoming guests back July 23–Aug. 1, 2026, for its 107th edition. Even more memories, entertainment and celebrations will return.