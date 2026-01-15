DOVER, Del. - The Dagsboro, Ellendale and Selbyville police departments have earned state accreditation from the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission after completing a review process that included on-site inspections, policy and procedure reviews, and interviews with department members.
“State accreditation requires a commitment to excellence and determination. Each agency embraced the challenge and completed the process to meet more than 100 professional standards. I commend them for a job well done,” said Joshua Bushweller, Department of Safety and Homeland Security secretary and chair of the commission.
Formed in 2008, the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission advances law enforcement professionalism by establishing standards that improve officer and public safety, promote operational efficiency, and strengthen public trust. House Bill 206 requires all Delaware police agencies to be accredited by 2028.
Currently, 64% of Delaware police agencies are accredited, including 12 nationally accredited agencies and 20 accredited through the state program.