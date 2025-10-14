BETHANY BEACH, Del.- According to DelDOT, as of 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 14, the left lane on Route 1 North has reopened. At 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, DelDOT said Route 1 South reopened. DelDOT announced earlier that Route 1 would be closed in both directions due to flooding.
DelDOT says the highway is closed from Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach due to flooding to Tower Road, south of Dewey Beach. It is important to note that the dunes have not breached. DelDOT said bayside flooding is to blame for Monday night's closure.
These closures come as heavy rain and high winds from a nor'easter continue to hit Delmarva. CoastTV meteorologists expect the storm to ease up Monday night, into Tuesday morning.
Towns along the coast have seen flooding on roadways and beaches since Sunday.
Route 1 north at Cotton Patch and southbound just south of Dewey Beach had been shut down around 3 a.m. Monday morning due to flooding, said DelDOT. The closure ended by 7 a.m. Monday.