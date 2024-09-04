INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- DNREC has announced that parts of the North Indian River Inlet Beach are currently closed.
According to DNREC, debris and exposed bridge infrastructure have created some hazardous conditions. The agency says that heavy equipment will also be moving in and around the area for the next several months.
In a post on Facebook DNREC goes on to say, "We kindly ask that you respect the closures and keep clear of these sections for now. Your safety is our priority, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation."
The north and middle pedestrian crossings at the North Inlet Day Area are closed as of Aug. 30, due to additional erosion caused by high tides.
According to Delaware Seashore State Park, the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the weekend.
This closure follows ongoing concerns about the area's erosion. For over a year, the Surfrider Foundation has urged the state to remove hazardous debris, including asphalt, concrete, rusty metal, corroded pipes, and large wooden boards exposed they say due to the inoperability of the sand bypass system since 2019.
Additionally, on Aug. 18, a dune at Northside Beach was destroyed by ocean waves, causing flooding on Route 1.