SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- DelDOT announced that the right northbound lane of Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet Bridge will close Monday, Nov. 11, for construction.
The lane closure is expected to last through Dec. 11 as crews install a sheet pile wall.
The project comes in response to two recent dune breaches near the bridge, which raised concerns about shoreline stability in the area.
Bert Adams, the owner of a bait shop located by the inlet, discussed how repairs have impacted his business and travel in the area. He said that while the repairs are necessary, the work has affected his business.
“So, the biggest thing that hurt us is the parking lot being closed for all the sand that they have to store there, which actually stops fishing,” explained Adams.
DelDOT advises motorists to reduce speeds and expect minor delays in the work zone.