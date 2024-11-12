Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/05 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None 13/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.4 Minor 13/06 PM 6.0 1.3 1.5 Minor 14/07 AM 6.9 2.2 1.6 Minor 14/07 PM 6.2 1.5 1.8 Minor 15/08 AM 7.4 2.8 1.8 Moderate Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/05 PM 4.5 0.5 0.4 None 13/05 AM 5.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 13/06 PM 5.4 1.4 1.3 Minor 14/06 AM 6.2 2.2 1.3 Minor 14/06 PM 5.4 1.4 1.4 Minor 15/07 AM 6.5 2.5 1.4 Moderate Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/05 PM 5.5 0.4 0.6 None 13/05 AM 6.5 1.4 1.1 Minor 13/06 PM 6.4 1.3 1.4 Minor 14/06 AM 7.3 2.2 1.5 Moderate 14/06 PM 6.5 1.4 1.6 Minor 15/07 AM 7.5 2.4 1.4 Moderate &&