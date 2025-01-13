LEWES, Del. - At a Lewes city council meeting Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m., officials decided to pass an ordinance to place "No Parking, Standing, or Stopping" signs and yellow curb painting along Savannah Road from the municipal city limits to Drake Knoll on both sides of Savannah Road.
The city says they will review with DelDOT within 6 months.
The synopsis of the drafted ordinance cites bicycle safety as the reasoning for the proposed changes. The topic has been discussing several times at previous council meetings, and on Dec. 9, a vote decided to have temporary "no parking" signs along the road.
The Lewes Brewing Co., located on Savannah Road has previously said the ordinance is singling them out, as they often have customers parking on the road.
"Once we get busy in the summertime where we would need those parking places, it definitely will be hampering business and people trying to get in here," said David Jones, Lewes Brewing Company owner.
CoastTV spoke with one person who says she's in favor of the parking ban because she worries about bikers' safety.
People in Lewes, like Paul Dempsey, say there are other options for bikers.
"I understand with the bike riders, but you have the trail right there," said Dempsey. "They can use that."