The temperature is dropping, the holidays are on the way, and life has gotten busy here along the coast of Delmarva. For everything you may have missed over the past few days, here is your Week In Review.
Delmarva honored Veterans Day with a "Flags for Heroes" ceremony hosted by the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. The display outside Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes featured 500 American flags, each representing a tribute to veterans and heroes.
The Georgetown Town Council approved the Circle Advisory Committee's recommendations to improve safety on The Circle after months of planning. Updates will include replacing one-way signs with reflective arrows, installing additional 15 mph speed limit signs and adding blinking lights to roundabout signage.
Humane Animal Partners distributed small, insulated bins to serve as shelters for feral cats. These bins, filled with hay, provide a warm and wind-protected space for the cats as temperatures drop during the winter months.
New vending machines stocked with lifesaving items, including Narcan, were installed in high-need areas, including one in Georgetown. These machines aim to prevent overdoses and assist the homeless by providing critical resources.
"Clankers" have been installed on the Mispillion River Bridge in Milford. These large boat buoys are designed to prevent trucks from hitting the top of the bridge. Past collisions have caused significant damage, resulting in extended closures. The clankers are expected to reduce these accidents and protect the bridge's structural integrity.