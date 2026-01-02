WILMINGTON, Del. - DelDOT announced The Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles will remain closed for the week of Jan. 5.
The agency says DMV locations in Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown will operate on their regular schedule.
The Wilmington-area closure follows a deadly shooting there on December 23rd. Delaware State Police say Corporal Matthew T. “Ty” was shot while working an overtime shift at a Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles office south of Wilmington. Authorities have said Snook was shot from behind and, in his final moments, pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way before being shot again.
New Castle County customers in need of services should visit the Delaware City DMV at 2101 Mid County Drive in New Castle. Some transactions may also be completed online through the MyDMV portal.