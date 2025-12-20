DELMARVA -  This morning we're seeing temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s, with feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s.

DAYPART FORECAST

High pressure settles over the region today, bringing mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and below-normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Fair skies Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Conditions remain dry Sunday as a weak cold front crosses the area, with highs warming into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Winds will turn gusty again behind the front Sunday afternoon.

FUTURECAST

Quiet weather continues into Monday as high pressure briefly returns. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of a fast-moving system, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday. Precipitation chances around 40 to 50 percent.

TUESDAY RAIN

Dry conditions are expected Christmas Eve before another cold front approaches Thursday, followed by additional rain chances late in the week. Temperatures will gradually moderate, starting below normal early in the week and climbing to above-normal levels by Christmas Day and Friday.

CHRISTMAS

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

