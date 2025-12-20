DELMARVA - This morning we're seeing temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s, with feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s.
High pressure settles over the region today, bringing mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and below-normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Fair skies Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Conditions remain dry Sunday as a weak cold front crosses the area, with highs warming into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Winds will turn gusty again behind the front Sunday afternoon.
Quiet weather continues into Monday as high pressure briefly returns. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of a fast-moving system, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday. Precipitation chances around 40 to 50 percent.
Dry conditions are expected Christmas Eve before another cold front approaches Thursday, followed by additional rain chances late in the week. Temperatures will gradually moderate, starting below normal early in the week and climbing to above-normal levels by Christmas Day and Friday.