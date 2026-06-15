DELMARVA - The showers and storms from overnight have moved offshore, with drier and cooler air building in to the region. Behind the cold front, a more seasonable air mass is settling in across Delmarva. Expect mostly sunny skies today with cooler conditions, along with noticeably less humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but feeling cooler with breezy conditions.
Overnight, as skies clear and winds decrease, temperatures will cool into the upper 50s inland and lower 60s at the coast. For Tuesday, we'll see similar conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 80 inland with 70s at the beaches.
The next best chance for rain comes beginning Wednesday, in the form of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the mid 80s. Temperatures surge into the mid 90s Thursday with showers still in the forecast. More substantial rain is possible by Friday as tropical moisture may get involved.