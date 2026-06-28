DELMARVA - Watch for areas of fog this morning with a few showers possible. Morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Conditions gradually improve today as the front sags farther south into the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure builds in from the north. A few lingering showers are possible, especially in the morning hours, with afternoon sunshine at times, and highs in the low 80s.
Looking ahead, heat is expected to build back into Delmarva by the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s beginning as early as Wednesday, with temperatures in the lower 100s both Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be in the 100-110 range, making for dangerous conditions at times.
As of now, the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins very hot, with highs in the upper 90s, and high humidity to go with it. Heat indices will still be in the 100-110 range. This heat could be dangerous to certain groups. A few isolated storms are possible, but a washout isn't anticipated at this point. The cookouts and fireworks look dry at this time.