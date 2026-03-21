DELMARVA -  Watch for areas of fog developing late tonight and lingering into Sunday morning. Visibility could be less than a half-mile at times. Leave extra time to get to your destination. After morning fog, temperatures will surge even more, with many inland spots reaching the mid and even upper 70s. It will stay cooler near the coast, where highs should remain in the 50s and 60s.

Attention then turns to the next cold front, which is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday morning, though there are still some timing differences and it may hold off until midday Monday. This front will bring another chance for showers, but any rain should exit the region by Monday afternoon as the front clears the coast.

Behind the front, a much cooler and breezy pattern settles in. Temperatures on Monday may hold steady or even fall during the day, while northwest winds could gust between 30 and 40 mph. By Monday night, lows are expected to tumble into the 20s and 30s across the region, and highs on Tuesday will only recover into the mid to upper 40s.

Looking beyond that, temperatures should gradually begin to moderate after Tuesday. A few passing systems may bring occasional chances for light precipitation, mainly rain, from Wednesday into Thursday.

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

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