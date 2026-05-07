DELMARVA - Our Thursday is starting out on the wet side, with beneficial rain falling across Delmarva. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible towards the time of the morning rush hour. Additional light rain may linger later this morning, as a wave of low pressure develops along the front near or just south of Delmarva. Recent trends have shifted this system and its rainfall farther south, which may limit impacts locally. Thursday will be cooler, with highs generally in the low to mid 60s.
High pressure briefly returns Friday, bringing a quieter stretch before more unsettled weather develops over the weekend. Additional rounds of low pressure could bring rain chances Saturday and again later Sunday. At this time, these systems look more like weekend nuisances than major impacts.
Temperatures will stay cooler late this week before a warming trend develops over the weekend. Highs Saturday will generally be in the 60s to low 70s, while Mother's Day looks warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80.
Another chance for widespread rain moves in Sunday night through Monday.