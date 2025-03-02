DELMARVA -- The first weekend of March has brought an extreme temperature swing to Delmarva, with an arctic blast dropping temperatures some 40 to 45 degrees colder than Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 30s Sunday, but strong winds will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Despite mostly sunny skies, the bitter cold will be a stark contrast to the mild conditions experienced just 24 hours ago.
Sunday night will remain clear but cold, with lows falling into the low to mid-20s. High pressure will remain in control, ensuring dry conditions through the start of the week.
High pressure will continue to dominate through Monday, keeping skies mostly sunny. However, temperatures will remain chilly, with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s again Monday night.
By Tuesday, winds will shift to a more southerly direction, allowing for a noticeable warm-up. Highs will rebound into the 50s across most of the region, though coastal areas may stay slightly cooler in the 40s. Clouds will gradually increase ahead of an approaching storm system, which is expected to bring significant weather impacts midweek.
A powerful storm system moving in from the central U.S. will reach Delmarva by Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and strong winds. Rain showers may develop late Tuesday night, becoming more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening as a potent cold front moves through.
While instability remains uncertain, strong winds aloft could create the potential for severe weather. If temperatures climb into the 60s ahead of the front, the severe weather threat could increase further.
The system will clear out late Wednesday night, but gusty winds may persist into Thursday as cooler air returns.
High pressure will bring a quieter day Friday, with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. However, another weak system could develop by next weekend, possibly bringing rain or even a wintry mix.