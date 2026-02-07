Weather Alert

...EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 12 below. For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 6 below expected. * WHERE...Kent, New Castle, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...For the Extreme Cold Warning, until noon EST today. For the Cold Weather Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&