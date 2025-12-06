Weather Alert

...Locally dense patchy freezing fog into tonight... Patchy fog continues to develop this evening and is expected to continue into tonight. The fog formation is not expected to be widespread but could be locally dense with visibility dropping below a quarter of a mile. Freezing fog is also a concern tonight as temperatures continue to drop which could lead to a light glazing of ice on surfaces along with reduced visibility. Elevated surfaces are of particular concern into tonight for a light glazing of ice. Use caution when traveling and be prepared for changes in visibility.