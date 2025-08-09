DELMARVA -- Tranquil weather will settle over Delmarva to start the weekend. Inland areas can expect mostly clear skies with light winds around 5 to 10 mph and high temperatures in the low 80s. Along the Delaware coast, some clouds may redevelop in the afternoon due to an onshore east-northeasterly flow. Coastal winds could be slightly stronger, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, staying in the upper 70s.
Dangerous risk of rip currents remains along the Delaware coastline, into Ocean City to Chincoteague. Waves 3 to 5 feet, strong east winds and a storm out a sea, combining with a full moon tonight are creating this HIGH rip current threat. Always swim near lifeguards and obey their commands.
Winds will ease Saturday night under mostly clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s to near 60.
High pressure will center over the region Sunday and Monday, bringing lighter winds, plentiful sunshine, and slightly warmer afternoons. Highs will generally be in the low to mid-80s, though urban areas could warm into the upper 80s or around 90. Overnight lows will be mild, settling in the low to mid-6