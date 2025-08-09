Storyline

Beautiful weekend on Delmarva as below average temperatures continue, however a HIGH risk of rip currents continues for all shore points. 

DELMARVA -- Tranquil weather will settle over Delmarva to start the weekend. Inland areas can expect mostly clear skies with light winds around 5 to 10 mph and high temperatures in the low 80s. Along the Delaware coast, some clouds may redevelop in the afternoon due to an onshore east-northeasterly flow. Coastal winds could be slightly stronger, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, staying in the upper 70s.

Beach Forecast

HIGH rip current risk, remember to always swim near lifeguards. 

Dangerous risk of rip currents remains along the Delaware coastline, into Ocean City to Chincoteague. Waves 3 to 5 feet, strong east winds and a storm out a sea, combining with a full moon tonight are creating this HIGH rip current threat.  Always swim near lifeguards and obey their commands. 

Winds will ease Saturday night under mostly clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s to near 60.

Weekend Planner

Sunny skies and below average temperatures, Saturday night we dip into the 50s away from the coast.
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

High pressure will center over the region Sunday and Monday, bringing lighter winds, plentiful sunshine, and slightly warmer afternoons. Highs will generally be in the low to mid-80s, though urban areas could warm into the upper 80s or around 90. Overnight lows will be mild, settling in the low to mid-6

Here Comes The Heat

The 90s make a return to Delmarva next week.

 

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken and shift offshore midweek, opening the door to hotter, more humid conditions. Highs will reach the mid-80s to near 90 on Tuesday, then climb to between 90 and 95 on Wednesday and Thursday before easing back into the 80s by Friday. Dewpoints in the 70s will make for a muggy feel midweek. While widespread storms are not expected, widely scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms may develop Wednesday through Friday as the pattern turns slightly more unsettled.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you