DELMARVA -- Black Friday shoppers on Delmarva can expect brisk conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking near 50 degrees.
While recent rain showers offered some relief, the region remains gripped by severe to extreme drought, with Georgetown still facing an 8.5-inch rainfall deficit for the year.
A reinforcing cold front late Friday will introduce the coldest air mass of the season so far, driving weekend highs into the upper 30s to low 40s and plunging overnight lows into the 20s. The semi-static weather pattern will persist, with high pressure to the southwest and low pressure to the northeast channeling cold, dry air across the region.
Saturday and Sunday will feature chilly, brisk conditions, with the pattern continuing into early next week. Monday through Wednesday will bring near-identical weather, with highs around 40 degrees on Delmarva and colder temperatures in the Poconos.
Midweek offers a potential change, as an Alberta Clipper is forecasted to cross the region late Wednesday. With cold air firmly in place, central Delmarva may see a light snow or mixed precipitation event, though far southern areas might experience only rain. Drying and a slight moderation in temperatures could follow on Thursday before another system approaches.