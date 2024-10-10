DELMARVA - High pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to extend its influence over Delmarva, bringing clear skies, dry air, and cooler-than-average temperatures. Daytime highs on Thursday will peak in the low to mid-60s, with breezy northerly winds around 10 to 15 mph adding a slight chill to the air. These below-normal temperatures will make it feel more like late October, so keep a jacket handy if you're spending time outdoors. The fair weather pattern will hold through the day, providing plenty of sunshine across the region.
Thursday Night:
As evening settles in, the breeze will gradually diminish, becoming light and variable at around 5 mph or less. With clear skies and calm winds, Delmarva will experience ideal conditions for radiational cooling, allowing temperatures to drop significantly overnight. Low temperatures will range from the mid-30s in inland areas to around 40 degrees along the coast. This will be the coldest night of the season so far, and frost could develop in some of the colder, sheltered spots. While frost formation is more likely in regions further north, a few patchy areas of frost may appear in the northernmost reaches of Delmarva as well.
Friday:
The high-pressure system will start to weaken slightly on Friday, shifting southwestward as a storm system moves out over the Atlantic. Despite this slight change, clear skies and dry conditions will continue across Delmarva. Temperatures will begin to rebound, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s by afternoon, bringing a bit more warmth to the region. Winds will be light, creating a pleasant fall day with less of the breezy chill felt on Thursday.
Friday Night:
Radiational cooling will be less effective Friday night, as slightly warmer air and a weak gradient settle over the area. Overnight lows will be around 10 degrees warmer than the previous night, with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees. The warmer conditions will keep frost from forming, and the night will be mostly clear and calm.
Saturday:
A weak cold front will pass through Delmarva on Saturday, though it will bring little change in terms of precipitation or cloud cover. Expect partly sunny skies with highs climbing to the mid to upper 70s, a significant warm-up from the previous days. Light mixing ahead of the front will allow for warmer air to reach the surface, providing a taste of mild autumn weather. While a few mid to high-level clouds may drift through, the day should remain mostly sunny and dry.