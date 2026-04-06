DELMARVA- The chilly weather pattern continues, with a Freeze Watch Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. For this evening expect clear skies and chilly conditions with temperatures falling through the 50s then the 40s. Overnight another cold front will reinforce the chilly air, with strong high pressure building in from the Great Lakes.
Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be the coldest days of the week ,with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Make sure to protect your plants Wednesday morning with temperatures nearing the freezing mark away from the coast. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the majority of Delmarva, excluding the immediate coast.
Another cold start is expected Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s away from the coast. A warming trend kicks in by Thursday afternoon with highs near 60, then well into the 60s to near 70 by Friday. It remains dry for the week ahead.