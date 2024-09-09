DELMARVA - Late Monday night, any lingering clouds or sprinkles in the northern and northwestern areas will diminish after sunset, leaving clear skies across Delmarva. Overnight lows will be seasonable, ranging from the low to mid-50s, with slightly warmer temperatures in the metro areas around the upper 50s. Light southwest winds will accompany the clear conditions.
On Tuesday, high pressure will start to build, leading to a gradual warming trend. Highs will range from the low 70s to low 80s across Delmarva, with comfortable dew points falling into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. It will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine, marking the start of a stretch of mild late summer weather.