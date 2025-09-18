DELMARVA - Clouds and spotty showers will start the day Thursday in Sussex County, but conditions are expected to steadily improve. Any lingering precipitation near the coast should diminish by midday as the weakening coastal system moves farther offshore. By Thursday afternoon, skies will gradually clear from inland areas to the coast, allowing for a noticeable warm-up. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s near the shoreline and low to mid-80s farther inland. Winds will shift to a lighter and more northwesterly direction by evening, helping to usher in drier air. Overnight lows Thursday will settle into the low 60s under mostly clear skies.
Friday will be the warmest and sunniest day of this period. High pressure will dominate the region, bringing mostly sunny skies and a return to summerlike warmth. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid-80s across much of Sussex County, with slightly cooler readings in higher terrain and near the beaches. Winds will remain light, and no precipitation is anticipated as the atmosphere dries out. By Friday night, cooler air will move in behind the departing cold front, sending temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s inland, with the coast remaining slightly milder.
Early Saturday will begin mild and mostly clear. Conditions will stay stable under the influence of high pressure, with partly sunny skies during the day and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A light onshore breeze may develop later in the day, bringing slightly cooler conditions near the coast. Overall, Sussex County will enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning as the pattern shifts toward more seasonable and settled conditions.