DELMARVA - Residents across the region should prepare for a stretch of cold weather and coastal concerns through midweek, as the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Georgetown, Delaware, highlight key weather impacts. Here's what you need to know:
Coastal Flood Advisory in Effect
A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for late Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Coastal areas may experience minor flooding during periods of high tide due to the persistent northerly winds. Residents in flood-prone areas should monitor water levels closely, take precautions to protect property, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.
Cold Air Ushers in Freezing Temperatures
Behind the gusty north-northwest winds today, a colder air mass is settling into the region. Temperatures tonight will plummet to lows in the mid-20s to low 30s, bringing freezing conditions to most inland areas. Immediate coastal locations will stay slightly milder, with lows in the mid-30s.
- Winds are expected to diminish gradually overnight but may remain breezy through midnight, with gusts around 20 mph before subsiding further.
Wednesday will continue the chilly trend, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s under clear and sunny skies. A dry airmass will dominate, resulting in relative humidity values dropping to 20-30% across much of the region. While winds will be lighter—gusting only to around 10-15 mph out of the north—this dryness will keep the fire weather risk elevated in certain areas.
Looking Ahead: Dry Weather Before a Coastal Low
High pressure will remain firmly in control through Thursday, bringing calm and dry conditions to the region. However, changes are on the horizon as a weak low-pressure system approaches late Thursday night. This system could bring precipitation as it interacts with a developing coastal low to the south, though it is expected to move out to sea by Friday.
The weekend looks clear and calm once again as high pressure builds back into the region, but early next week could bring additional weather changes as a cold front approaches.
Safety and Preparedness Tips:
- For Freezing Conditions: Protect sensitive plants and outdoor pipes overnight.
- Coastal Flooding: Stay informed about tidal cycles and avoid low-lying coastal areas during the advisory.
- Fire Weather Risk: Exercise caution with outdoor burning or any activities that could ignite fires in dry and breezy conditions.
Stay tuned for further updates as the forecast evolves, and be sure to plan accordingly for cold temperatures and potential coastal flooding over the next 24-36 hours.