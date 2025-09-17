DELMARVA - A coastal low over the mouth of the Chesapeake will remain nearly stationary into Wednesday night, gradually weakening as it shifts slowly northeast off the coast by Thursday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with periods of showers and cool air near the surface. A cold front will pass through Friday, with high pressure building in behind it, bringing warm and dry conditions into the weekend.
Late Wednesday Afternoon into Wednesday Night
Cloud cover will persist, with temperatures well below seasonal normals. Periods of showers will occur, mainly light to moderate. Northeast to east winds around 10-20 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 25 mph. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Fog and low clouds expected to linger.
Thursday
Morning holds onto some cloudiness and perhaps a few lingering showers along the coast. By afternoon conditions should improve substantially, with skies clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in coastal zones; low to mid-80s further inland, particularly along the I-95 corridor. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.
Friday
Warmest, sunniest day of the period. Highs across the region in the low to mid-80s (upper 70s in higher terrain). Mostly sunny skies. After the cold front moves through, strong high pressure will bring drier air. Friday night will be cooler, with lows dropping into the 50s for most areas; higher terrain may see some 40s, coast staying milder.