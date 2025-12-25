DELMARVA - A weak cold front moving through late Christmas Day will usher in colder and drier air across Sussex County and Delaware’s beach communities early Christmas morning. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy from Lewes to Fenwick Island, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s near the coast.
Winds will remain relatively light overnight into Christmas morning, limiting wind chill impacts despite the colder air. Dry conditions are expected through the morning hours, offering a calm start to the holiday for early travelers and outdoor plans.
By Christmas night and into early Friday, temperatures will continue to fall, reaching the lower 20s across coastal Sussex County by daybreak Friday. Skies will stay partly cloudy as high pressure briefly builds back into the region.
While early Friday morning remains quiet, attention is turning to a developing storm system expected to bring wintry weather to the region later Friday into Friday night.