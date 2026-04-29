Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.