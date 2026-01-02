DELMARVA -- Conditions remain dry into the evening, with partly cloudy skies, with pretty good viewing of the full Wolf moon. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning.
High pressure lingers into Saturday, allowing for another dry but cold day. Clouds will gradually increase from the south as the day goes on, though precipitation is not expected during the daytime hours. High temperatures on Saturday remain mostly in the 30s.
Saturday night into early Sunday, a low-pressure system is forecast to track well south of Delmarva while another system moves to the north. Most forecast guidance keeps the bulk of precipitation south of the region, and it is possible that Delmarva sees no precipitation at all.
However, there remains a slight chance, around 20 to 30 percent, mainly closer to the coast. Some guidance suggests a brief period of light snow or flurries is possible late Saturday night.
By Sunday, high pressure builds back in, allowing clouds to decrease through the day. It will remain cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and a northwest breeze will add to the chill.
High pressure continues into Monday, keeping conditions dry but cold, with highs again in the 30s to around 40 degrees. The high shifts offshore by Tuesday, allowing temperatures to begin moderating into the 40s. A cold front is expected to cross Delmarva later Wednesday, with highs climbing into the 40s to possibly the low 50s ahead of the front. High pressure returns Thursday, with slightly cooler air and only a very low chance for rain. Rain chances increase Friday, then into the weekend with mild temperatures in the 50s.