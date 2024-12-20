DELMARVA - This afternoon we'll continue to see cloudy skies, with a cold rain continuing to fall with temperatures in the 40s. A secondary low-pressure system is expected to develop offshore, enhancing precipitation potential this evening, and could turn a cold rain into some wet snow. No accumulation is expected. It will become breezy and colder by Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s.
Saturday’s departing system will leave behind cold and blustery conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 30s across the peninsula. Arctic high pressure will take hold Sunday into early next week, with highs on Sunday barely getting to the 30 degree mark with overnight lows in the teens. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and teens all weekend.
Temperatures do warm a bit next week as we near Christmas. Conditions look dry with highs in the 40s. A few rain showers can't be ruled out, but nothing significant is expected through much of next week.